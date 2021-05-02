France Sends Largest Consignment Of Medical Supplies To India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A flight carrying the largest consignment of medical supplies from France arrived in India early on Sunday morning as part of its "solidarity mission" to help the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

France has pledged to assist India with 28 tonnes of medical supplies, including eight large oxygen generation plants, liquid oxygen containers, ventilators, etc. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said the plants will be able to make eight hospitals "oxygen autonomous" for over 10 years. He added that it is the largest package France has provided to any country since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mission accomplie ! 1st phase of ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· solidarity mission landed this morning with 28 tons of ready-to-use support incl. 8 oxygen plants. More to come soon as we continue to stand together in this fight. pic.twitter.com/AqYhLuBaYe — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) May 2, 2021

“We've been working with the Union Ministries and companies to provide assistance to the country. India helped us last year. We want to show solidarity now that your country is experiencing difficulty. It's the largest package France has provided to any country since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis,” the French Envoy said.

Lenain added that all French companies and the people of France are moved by the ongoing situation in India. “They want to show solidarity, so we have raised extra funds and we're going to charter another plane before the end of the month with such equipment to bring autonomy to Indian hospitals,” he said.

India appreciates French support

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to France for its generous aid and said it was a testament to the partnership and friendship between the two countries. MEA Spokesperson said that the support from France will bolster India’s oxygen capacities at a time when it faces a severe shortage of life-saving gas.

Here is a look at how the hospital-level oxygen generators will bolster our oxygen capacities: pic.twitter.com/2NZ0Yg5ydD — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2021

On Tuesday, the French Ambassador had announced that France would not only send immediate relief to India but also build long term capacities as the country is facing an unprecedented health crisis. At the request of the President of the French Republic, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has fully mobilised to carry out an exceptional solidarity mission in support of Indians, who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.