'Fraud' KYC Updation, Phishing Links Among Topmost Tricks Used By Fraudsters From Jamtara: Police

'Fraud' KYC updation, impersonating bank employees and sending phishing links are among the topmost tricks employed by fraudsters from Jharkhand's Jamtara to cheat people across the country, according to police here.

Recently, the Delhi Police arrested five men from Jamtara for allegedly duping more than 2,500 people by posing as customer care executives of banks and e-commerce websites. A SIM card supplier was also arrested from Murshidabad in West Bengal and police recovered over 21,000 SIM cards from him.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the national capital witnessed a 111 per cent increase in cybercrimes in 2021 as compared to 2020. Over 356 cases of cybercrimes were reported in 2021.

The accused arrested by the Delhi Police posted their own mobile phone numbers online masked as customer care helplines of banks and e-commerce sites. Once they got access to a victim's number registered with a bank, they siphoned off money from their accounts.

In KYC updation cases, victims are induced to download remote access applications by fraudsters posing as employees of a company who convince them that their KYC needed to be updated for uninterrupted services, according to police.

Similarly, fraudsters impersonated bank employees and induced victims to share card or account details, they said.

Search engine optimisation and Google Ads are used to advertise fake customer care numbers of various service providers; callers are induced to share card or account details or install remote access applications in fake customer care numbers fraud, police said.

In phishing cases, the victims are sent phishing links (mostly for banks), induced to share account details. Recently, fraudsters have also started using phishing applications to capture account details, police added.