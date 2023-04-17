Fraudsters steal Rs 1.7 lakh after gaining access to man's bank account-linked mobile number

A person lost more than Rs 1.70 lakh after fraudsters gained possession of his bank account-linked mobile number that he was no longer using by procuring a SIM card based on fake ID, the Delhi Police said Monday.

Police have arrested 42-year-old Sunny Madan, resident of Uttam Nagar, and his brother-in-law Deepak Shah (37), resident of Rohini in connection with the fraud.

On Friday, one Sidharth Anand reported that he received mails regarding withdrawal of Rs 73,000 from his bank account. Later, he came to know that Rs 4,800 was spent from his credit card and a loan of around Rs 96,000 was taken from his account which he didn't apply for, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed all the bank details and mobile number of the cheat. The accused had bought an iPhone 14 and some others articles by using the credit card which he had got issued in the victim's name.

Later, raids were conducted in Bindapur and Uttam Nagar and two accused have been arrested, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal said.

Madan is married to Shah's sister, police said. Through an application, they used to identify mobile numbers not used by the victims but linked to their bank accounts, they said.

They procured the SIM card by using fake IDs. Thereafter, they got issued credit and debit cards using the victim's bank account, police said.

By using the debit and credit cards, they made various purchases and withdrew cash from the linked bank account. Madan was previously found involved in two cases of cheating, they added.