'Fraught With Bias': West Bengal Govt Opposes NHRC Report On Post-poll Violence In HC

In an affidavit filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday, the West Bengal government rejected the findings of the NHRC report over the post-poll violence. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'. Highlighting the "pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus" in WB, it recommended that cases involving offences such as rape, murder etc. should be probe by the CBI and tried outside the state.

Moreover, it suggested that the other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored SIT along with other measures such as ex-gratia payment, rehabilitation, protection to women and actions against government servants. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led government asserted that this panel "was fraught with bias against the ruling dispensation". Claiming that members of the committee are closely associated with BJP or the Centre, it stressed that this was an attempt to spearhead a "witch hunt"against the entire state machinery in West Bengal.

To buttress its point, it pointed out that the committee head, Rajiv Jain, had served as the IB Director under the current government and another member Atif Rasheed contested the 2021 Delhi municipal polls on a BJP ticket. Refuting the NHRC's charges, it affirmed that the police and all other competent officers took necessary steps to prevent any violence after the declaration of Assembly poll results on May 2. Contending that the state government was not given an opportunity to be heard, the affidavit urged the HC to not rely on the findings of the report.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state were camping.

This matter also reached the Calcutta HC which directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. After perusing the reports submitted by the NHRC in a sealed cover, the HC ruled that the state government was on the wrong foot in denying that post-poll violence took place. In its order dated July 2, it noted, "In violence, number of persons were killed. Many suffered sexual violence and grievous injuries. Even minor girls were not spared. They have been brutally assaulted sexually".

