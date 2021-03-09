Free Covid-19 Vaccines Announced For Delhi Residents By Dy CM In 'Deshbhakti Budget'

Amid the ongoing second phase of the inoculation drive in India, the Delhi government on Tuesday stated that vaccines will be free of cost for people of Delhi. Presenting the Delhi government's Deshbhakti Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that free vaccines will be administered in government hospitals in the Union Territory. The Delhi government in its budget has also allocated Rs 50 crores for the same, said Sisodia. Moreover, Sisodia further emphasised that the government also plans to ramp up the per day vaccinations to 60,000 from 45000.

Delhi government announces free vaccines for Delhiites in govt hospitals

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday informed that India's vaccination drive has crossed a landmark. As per the Health Ministry, India administered more than 2 million doses in the last 24 hours. In addition, the total number of people who have been vaccinated has crossed 2.3 crores.

Phase 2 of COVID vaccination

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination in India kicked off on March 1. The vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on the CO-WIN website, which went live at 9:00 AM, March 1. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centres with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.