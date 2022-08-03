As India celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence from the British Raj, the Ministry of Culture has announced free entry for citizens at all ASI-protected monuments between August 5 and August 15. Here is a list of ASI-protected monument that would be a cultural treat for every visitor.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 (𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟱-𝟭𝟱):



As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country,

from 5th -15th August, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NFuTDdCBVw — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 3, 2022

List of must-see ASI-protected monuments

Red Fort in New Delhi

The Red Fort is iconic because of its traditional association with the Prime Minister’s speech on Independence Day. The history of the Fort dates back to 1638 when Shah Jahan transferred his capital from Agra to Delhi and laid the foundations of Shahjahanabad, the seventh city of Delhi. It is enclosed by a rubble stone wall, with bastions, gates and wickets at intervals.

Of its fourteen gates, the important ones are the Mori, Lahori, Ajmeri, Turkman, Kashmiri and Delhi gates, some of which have already been demolished. His famous citadel, the Lal-Qila, or the Red Fort, lying at the town's northern end on the right bank of the Yamuna and south of Salimgarh, saw its construction start in 1639 and took nine years to complete.

The Ahom Raja's Palace in Garhgaon, Assam

The Royal Palace at Garhgaon is a fine specimen of Ahom architecture. Garhgaon was one of the principal capitals of the Ahom kings from the reign of King Sulkengmung (1539-1552 CE) or Garhgayan Raja. It is believed that the Royal Palace was first built by King Sulkengmung with wood and other impermanent materials in c.1540 CE.

Sun Temple at Modhera, Gujarat

The Sun Temple was built by Raja Bhimdev I of Solanki lineage (who were believed to be Suryavanshis) in AD 1026. The temple bears some resemblance to the more renowned Sun Temple of Konark, which it predates by some 200 years. Like the Sun Temple at Konark, it was so designed in a way that the first ray of the sun fell on the image of Surya, the Sun God, at the time of equinoxes.

Ajanta Caves in Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Ajanta is a very important tourist destination in the world. The caves, famous for its murals, are the finest surviving examples of Indian art, particularly painting. The caves were excavated in different periods (circa. 2nd century B.C. to 6th century A.D.) In all, a total of 30 excavations were hewn out of rock which also include an unfinished one. Out of these, five (cave no. 9, 10, 19, 26, and 29) are chaityagrihas and the rest are viharas.

Hidimba Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh

The Hidimba Devi Temple is a multi-tiered temple dedicated to the demon goddess who belonged to the clan of Rakshasa. The powerful Pandava, Bhim, married Hidimba during the period of agyatwas (period of total disappearance from public view). Later she rose to the status of a goddess by being worshipped by people in high esteem. An inscription on a wooden plank on the door says about the present structure. The temple was built by Raja Bahadur Singh (A.D.1532-1569). The temple Architecture is of the pagoda style in four tiers raised to the height of 20.50 meters.