'Free Kashmir' Graffiti In Bengaluru's Iconic Church Street; Police Launch Probe

General News

Graffiti has followed posters as far as the ‘Free Kashmir’ symbolism amid the anti-CAA and associated protests go, with the phrases being spotted in Bengaluru

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:

Graffiti has followed posters as far as the ‘Free Kashmir’ symbolism amid the anti-CAA and associated protests go, with the same phrases being spotted now in the heart of Bengaluru at Church street. Additionally, the phrases like “No CAA, No NRC, No NPR” “Die Modi,” “RSS Terrorist” were also seen across the shutters and walls of the shops and buildings in the street. As per sources, several CCTV cameras in the area are scrutinizing the people who could be behind this act. 

'Free Kashmir' poster surfaces in Mumbai 

Earlier, Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza, a protestor at Gateway of India on Jan 7. She was holding a placard that read 'Free Kashmir.' The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station after the protestor sparked a row with her placard in the demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 

Read: 'Was pointing to Internet shutdown': Mumbai protester who held 'Free Kashmir' placard

At that time, Mehak Mirza Prabhu posted a clarification video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted" and that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not of Kashmir. 

Read: Mumbai Police files FIR against protester with 'Free Kashmir' placard at Gateway of India

Same poster surfaces in Chennai, Mysuru 

With the protest over CAA and NRC escalating, a protester was again seen holding a similar "Free Kashmir" placard during a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Jan 12. Earlier, Mysore University administration had filed a complaint with the police after 'free Kashmir' posters were seen at a protest on the campus against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Furthermore, the University administration also issued notice to the concerned students, demanding an explanation for the incident. 

Read: BJP alleges pressure of Ministers in 'Free Kashmir' placard probe, demands inquiry

'Jinnah Wali Azadi'

Amid the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, an altogether new 'Azadi' slogan was coined, with protesters rhythmically chanting 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'. Addressing these protesters directly, Dr Subramanian Swamy said the following - 

Read: Few 'anarchists' raising such slogans: Javadekar on Free Kashmir poster

