Free Omicron Test Offered Online Is A Cybercrime: Centre Warns 'Do Not Fall For It'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an alert against cybercriminals targeting potential victims by offering free testing for detecting the Omicron variant of COVID-19, in the light of an increase in number of infections.

Home Ministry's cyber and information security branch has issued the following advisory: "Cybercriminals are taking advantage of lowering of cyber defences due to the shift of focus to the health crisis. Cybercriminals are always finding new ways to defraud citizens. As nowadays Omicron variant themed cybercrimes are increasing every day. Cybercriminals are employing various tactics to perpetrate cybercrimes to capitalize on the rapidly evolving situation to defraud innocent victims."

Fraudsters send emails about free Omicron tests with harmful URLs and malicious files attached, according to the report. In such attempts to defraud innocent persons, government and private health services are imitated (e.g., their identities are utilised as senders). Potential victims who click on the links are directed to a fraudulent website that looks like a government/private health service and allows individuals to apply for a COVID-19 Omicron PCR test, read the statement.

The release further added, "The lure of a free Omicron PCR test allowing citizens to avoid Omicron related restrictions imposed by governments is presented to potential victims. Cybercriminals attain personal details and banking credentials through this method for committing further cybercrimes such as financial cyber frauds, identity theft, etc."

The government recommended citizens to examine the domain name and URL of websites to ensure their validity, and to report any suspicious activity to the cybercrime.gov.in portal.

COVID cases in India

India has recorded 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 34,838,804, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Aside from that, the number of Omicron cases has grown to 1,270, with Maharashtra and Delhi topping the list, it added.

In the last 24 hours, an increase of 8,959 active cases has been documented, further expanding the active COVID-19 burden. Meanwhile, 220 fatalities and 7,585 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death and recovery to 4,81,080 and 3,42,66,363 respectively.

(Image: ANI)