Free Ration Supply To 80 Crore People Under PMGKAY Extended Till Sept 2022 Under Phase VI

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the extension of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months. The announcement for the extension on PMGKAY for the sixth consecutive phase came in as the fifth phase was scheduled to end this month (March 2022).

Announcing the extension of the free ration scheme, which is expected to serve 80 crore beneficiaries across the country, PM Modi wrote in a Tweet, “The power of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of it as before.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMGKAY has been in effect since April 2020, making it the world's largest food security programme. So far, the government has spent over Rs. 2.60 lakh crore, with another Rs. 80,000 crores set to be earmarked over the next six months through September 2022, bringing the total expenditure under PMGKAY to roughly Rs. 3.40 lakh crore.

This will benefit over 80 million people across India and will be completely sponsored by the Indian government.

भारतवर्ष का सामर्थ्य देश के एक-एक नागरिक की शक्ति में समाहित है। इस शक्ति को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को छह महीने और बढ़ाकर सितंबर 2022 तक जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। देश के 80 करोड़ से अधिक लोग पहले की तरह इसका लाभ उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gasprUJIhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has largely subsided and economic activity is picking up, this PMGKAY extension would ensure that no 'impoverished family goes to bed hungry during this period of recovery,' the government noted in a statement.

As per the MHA’s statement, “In addition to the normal NFSA quota of foodgrains, each beneficiary under the extended PMGKAY will be made eligible to receive an additional 5 kg free ration per person each month.”

The government had allotted around 759 LMT of free foodgrains under the PMGKAY until Phase V. With the addition of 244 LMT of free foodgrains under this extension (Phase VI), the total amount of free foodgrains available under the PMGKAY currently stands at 1,003 LMT.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2020 in a bid to provide free grains to the citizens of India with special focus on the vulnerable sections of the country. The scheme was launched to support the citizens facing financial crises in the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the same, the government provides 5kg of rice/wheat and 1 kg of dal to each family holding a ration card.