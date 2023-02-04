Freebie Politics In Karnataka; Pressure Cooker Distributed To Woo Voters Ahead Of Polls

The politics of freebies has now entered and taken over Karnataka as the poll-bound state gears up for assembly elections. The pressure cooker has taken the centre stage as political parties like BJP Congress distributed it for free to woo the voters of the state.

Cooker politics takes centre stage in Karnataka

The party's symbol and pictures of the leaders were seen printed on the cooker's packaging as it was distributed among women voters. Not only this but dinner sets, digital clocks, and sponsored pilgrimage trips have also been offered.

One of the women said, "I received a call in the afternoon to come and collect the pressure cooker and dinner set. Initially, I thought it was a prank but when I went there to check, they were really distributing it".

BJP attacked Congress and Aam Aadmi Party and questioned the source of the money behind these gifts. Meanwhile, the BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali distributed freebies in his constituency worth lakhs of rupees on account of his birthday which was condemned by AAP.

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.

Here are the pictures of the Pressure cooker being distributed:-