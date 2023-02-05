Cooker politics has taken center stage in Karnataka as political parties accuse each other of distributing freebies ahead of assembly elections to attract voters. BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party have all launched scathing attacks blaming each other for doing 'freebies politics'.

On Sunday, BJP leader Anil Shetty accused Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy and other party leaders of distributing freebies ahead of polls instead of working for the welfare of the people.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Anil Shetty said, "Ramalinga Reddy has been 7 times MLA, three times minister, former home minister and sitting state working president of Congress party. He has reduced himself to cooker politics. There are Congress leaders who don't do work during their tenure and when the elections come, all they do is print their picture on cookers and freebies and distribute them to voters in a bid to lure and later deceive them. This is what Ramalinga Reddy is doing at the moment. They just gather illegal wealth during their regime and then use a part of it to distribute such freebies. This kind of politics needs to be stopped in Karnataka."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also blamed the BJP accusing them of doing freebie politics since they know they will lose the upcoming assembly polls. AAP Karnataka vice president Bhaskar Rao said, "The ruling BJP has gone into a panic mode. There are 117 MLAs and out of this more than 100 are fit to be prosecuted by CBI because all of them are involved in 40 to 60% commission. And now that they know they are not going to win, it's not just corruption but bad administration, arrogance and just hanging on in the name of Prime Minister Modi. None of the BJP leaders in the state have the morals or do development in the state. Therefore, they want to distribute all these freebies to attract voters".

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.