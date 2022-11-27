Freedom Fighters Demonstrated How People With Diverse Ideologies Could Come Together: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that those who fought for the country’s Independence demonstrated how people with diverse ideologies could come together for a common cause.

Bhagwat was speaking at a function on the penultimate day of his four-day tour of Bihar in Malkhachak village of Saran district, held in the memory of lesser-known freedom fighters.

He was addressing the programme before visiting Darbhanga where he will interact with RSS workers from across the state.

Bhagwat also released a book authored by journalist Ravindra Kumar.

Titled "Swatantrata Andolan Ki Bikhri Kadiyan", the book claims to shed more light on India's struggle for Independence.

“Those who fought for Independence demonstrated how people with diverse ideologies could come together for a common cause,” the RSS chief said during his speech.

The function at Saran was also attended by state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and leader of the opposition in assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

He also voiced disapproval of the notion of "Vishwa shakti" (world power), blaming Russia-Ukraine on such misplaced ambitions, and claiming that India could never harbour such an aspiration and its ancient civilisation has always stood for universal welfare.

Bhagwat thereafter left for Darbhanga, about 150 kms away, where he is scheduled to meet delegations of RSS "pracharaks" (full time activists) from all 38 districts of Bihar.

His tour of the state will conclude on Monday when he is scheduled to address an open session of the Sangh Parivar fountainhead, which counts the BJP as its political offshoot. PTI NAC BDC BDC

