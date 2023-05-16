Freelance Journalist Booked By CBI Under Official Secrets Act For Trading Sensitive Info

A freelance journalist has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army and trading such information with foreign nations. The federal agency is conducting searches at 12 locations in the National Capital Region and Jaipur and has seized sensitive documents, sources said.

The accused, identified as Vivek Raghuvanshi, allegedly collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects and shared them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries.

This development comes days after DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested on charges of sharing confidential information with a Pakistani agent on May 3.

The scientist, a director at one of the DRDo labs in Pune, was allegedly in contact with an agent of a Pakistani intelligence operative through WhatsApp and video calls, a Maharashtra ATS official said last week, adding that it was a case of a honeytrap.

After his arrest, an offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar. He is currently in police custody. The prosecution, in a recent hearing, had informed the special court that they had recovered a phone on which the PIO (Person of Indian Origin) agent had messaged the accused using an Indian number. Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport.