Frence Envoy Hails Scorpene-class Submarine INS Vagir As A Milestone In France-India Ties

French envoy to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday congratulated the Indian Navy for the launch of the fifth Scorpene-class submarine in Mumbai. INS Vagir was launched in the Arabian sea waters at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock. The submarine is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. According to reports, the French official hailed the launch as another achievement of the French and Indian relationships.

Congratulations @indiannavy and Mazagon Dock on the launch of the #Scorpene class submarine INS Vagir! ⚓



Designed by 🇫🇷 @navalgroup_IN, entirely built in India. Another achievement of the longstanding 🇫🇷-🇮🇳 cooperation in the defence industry. https://t.co/SkDFcfKNSg — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) November 12, 2020

More on INS Vagir

INS Vagir has been designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS. INS Kalvari, which is the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017. After this, submarines Khanderi, Karanj and Vela were launched. These indigenously designed submarines which are being built as a part of the Indian Navy's Project-75 can undertake missions like anti-surface warfare, intelligence warfare, mine laying and area surveillance.

The Union government has unveiled a number of policy initiatives in the last few months with an aim to boost domestic defence production. On August 9, the defence minister announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

