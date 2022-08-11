French Air Force Contingent Of 3 Rafale Jets Halts In India, Thanks IAF For Its 'trust'

A French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a technical stopover at India's Air Force Station in Sulur on August 10 and 11 during a long-distance deployment from metropolitan France to the Pacific Ocean. The development came as a part of a 16,000 km-long air power projection mission in the Indo-Pacific.

According to the official statement released by French Embassy in New Delhi, the contingent comprised of three Rafale jets and support aircraft. Before leaving for New Caledonia, the contingent landed at the Sulur Air Force Station on the evening of August 10. It then flew out in the early hours of August 11 after refuelling.

The operation demonstrated a high level of mutual trust and interoperability between the French and Indian Air Forces. It also illustrated the concrete implementation of the reciprocal logistics support agreement signed by both France and India in 2018, informed the statement.

Tweeting about the same, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain said, "Last night, an Air Force contingent with three Rafale jets made a stopover at Air Force Station at Sulur as part of a 16,000km-long air power projection mission in the Indo-Pacific. Thank you Indian Air Force - great show of trust and interoperability!"

Last night, a 🇫🇷Air Force contingent with 3 #Rafale jets made a stopover at Air Force Station #Sulur as part of a 16,000km-long air power projection mission in the #IndoPacific. Thank you @IAF_MCC - great show of trust & interoperability! @Armee_de_lair https://t.co/qtoCJWi8dv — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) August 11, 2022

IAF’s role praised for the success of operation

The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, while lauding the IAF’s role in this successful operation said, "France is a resident power of the Indo-Pacific, and this ambitious long-distance air power projection demonstrates our commitment to the region and our partners. It is only natural that to carry out this mission, we rely on India, our foremost strategic partner in Asia. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Air Force for welcoming the French contingent."

In the following stages of the operation, the French Air Force contingent will take part in the “Pitch Black” air exercise that will take place in Australia from August 17 to September 10. The Indian Air Force will also participate in this multilateral drill, along with Australia, Japan, United States, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, United Kingdom, and South Korea.