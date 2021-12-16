French Defence Min To Visit India On Friday; Boosting Strategic, Defence Ties On Agenda

On Friday, December 17, Minister for the Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly is slated to arrive in India. According to a statement provided by the French Embassy in New Delhi, the visit is aimed at further enhancing the already close bilateral strategic ties. Defence Minister Parly will meet with PM Narendra Modi and hold the Annual Defence Dialogue with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India is France’s first strategic partner to uphold a rules-based, multipolar #IndoPacific. French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly comes to #Delhi tomorrow to boost these joint efforts & deepen 🇫🇷🇮🇳 defence ties.

Details⤵ https://t.co/eJ8UvsVhWd — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) December 16, 2021

According to the statement, the in-depth discussions will cover all elements of Indo-French defence collaboration, including operational defence cooperation, particularly maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, industrial and technology cooperation in line with Make in India, and counter-terrorism cooperation. She will also meet with Ajit Doval, PM Modi's National Security Adviser, to address regional security challenges.

Florence Parly to take part in a debate on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region

French Defence Minister is scheduled to take part in a debate hosted by the Ananta Aspen Centre, titled "How does France cooperate with India to defend a rules-based Indo-Pacific region?" Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries and former Indian Ambassador to France will lead the discussion.

Recent events in Afghanistan, as well as the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, are expected to be discussed. Parly will be visiting India for the fourth time since 2017. She came to India in September of last year to attend a ceremony in Ambala to induct the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force. India and France inked an intergovernmental agreement in 2016 to buy 36 of the planes for Rs 59,000 crore.

India-France relationship

The relationship between India and France has improved significantly in recent years, with cooperation expanding considerably in important areas. Furthermore, India and France are expanding their cooperation in new sectors such as the Indian Ocean region, climate change, and long-term growth and development. On a variety of regional and global problems, including how to combat terrorism and extremism, the two countries have a high degree of agreement.

After Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States forged a security agreement (AUKUS) in September, this will be France's first high-level visit to India. The AUKUS security will make it easier for Australia to obtain the technologies needed to build nuclear submarines. The emergence of the new alliance enraged France since it resulted in the loss of a multibillion-dollar order to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia. France is likewise dissatisfied with the alliance's decision to exclude it.

India and France agreed in October to improve their defence and security cooperation by improving intelligence and information sharing, increasing mutual capabilities, and developing new initiatives in the maritime, space, and cyber domains. At a meeting of the India-France strategic dialogue in Paris co-chaired by NSA Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries agreed to strengthen defence ties.

Image: AP