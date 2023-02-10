French Firm To Display 'Make In India' Defence Solutions For Indian Forces At Aero India

French aerospace and defence conglomerate Thales will be showcasing an array of military and civil aviation hardware and earth observation systems at the upcoming aviation exhibition called ‘Aero India 2023’, taking place in Bengaluru’s Yelhanka Air Base from February 13 to 17. The defence and aerospace exposition, widely regarded as the largest in Asia, will feature Thales' latest offerings in categories such as radars, anti-drone systems, mini-unmanned aerial vehicles, and Very Short-Range Air Defense Systems (VSHORADS).

According to a press release by Thales, it will exhibit its airborne optronics capability, including the TALIOS (Targeting Long-range Identification Optronic System), a 2-in-1 targeting and reconnaissance pod, and the TopAxyz inertial navigation system for air, naval, and land transport. As for the Indian Navy, the company will display its new generation sonobuoy, Sonoflash, which is capable of enhancing anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Meanwhile, Thales is set to display its inflight entertainment solution, 'AVANT Up' for the Indian civil aviation sector. Additionally, the company will also be displaying its Spyranger drones, which are counter-unmanned aerial vehicle solutions designed to detect, classify, and neutralize micro and mini drones to secure critical infrastructure and protect individuals.

Aero India’s significance amid modernisation of Tri-services

The biennial exhibition plays an important role in promoting the Indian defence sector by facilitating networking and enabling the aspect of collaborations between domestic and international companies. Furthermore, the event helps in boosting the Indian defence sector by showcasing the latest advancements in the industry, attracting investment and technological support from international companies, and promoting the development of the Indian aerospace and defence industry through collaborations and partnerships.

Boasting an extensive workforce of over 1800 employees in the Indian cities of Noida and Bengaluru, the French aerospace and defence firm Thales concentrates on hardware, software, and system engineering for both the civil and defence sectors. The company's 75 suppliers generate over 1900 indirect jobs in India, and Thales has established joint ventures and other partnerships, such as with Bharat Dynamics Limited, to manufacture 60% of the Laser Beam Riding Man-portable air defence system (MANPAD LBRM). Thales India Vice President and Country Director, Ashish Saraf, declared that the company is eager to continue its commitment to supporting India's ambitions, including the vision of the nation to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector.