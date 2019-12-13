French Firm Wins Contract For Drinking Water Distribution System In Mangalore

A French firm has won a contract in a joint venture with Haryana based company for drinking water distribution system in Mangalore through which there will be a 24 hours supply of pure drinking water to households of the 60 wards across the city. The total cost of the project is over Rs 792 crores. The project will be implemented in four phases - Design and validation, 36 months construction phase, 3 months transition period, 8 years operation and maintenance period. The cost of the project includes maintenance for 8 years.