French Govt Launches Probe Against Rape-accused Nithyananda Over Alleged $400,000 Fraud

Emmanuel Macron-led French government has launched a probe against the self-styled godman and rape accused Nithyananda. The investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by a former French devotee, who was allegedly duped by Nithyananda, wherein, the French devotee in his charge accused Nithyanand of looting nearly $400,000, according to Republic sources. Investigating the claim made by the former devotee, the Interior Ministry of France is reportedly collecting details of the fraud by the self-styled godman.

As a part of the probe, the French government has even reportedly sought details of Nithyanand's bank account. Following the complaints by multiple devotees based in France, the Macron government has even alerted the Interpol on the self-styled godman. The French Embassy in New Delhi is reportedly aware of his complain and has been coordinating with the government of France to gather details of the investigation.

On November 25, Republic had learned that before starting his own country, Kailaasa, Nithyananda had applied for citizenship of the Central American country, Belize. This comes even as his Indian passport had expired on 30/09/2018 and the passport authorities in India refused to renew the same. Republic had reported how Nithyananda had fled the country despite being in possession of an expired passport, possibly via Nepal, and by using a fake Venezuelan passport. Nithyananda faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India and was out on bail. He has skipped 43 summons over the last one year.

Kailaasa - Nithyananda's nation

The absconding rape-accused recently started his own nation. After buying a private island from Ecuador, he named the island as Kailaasa and has already designed a flag, passport, emblem for his island nation. The island, situated close to Trinidad and Tobago, has been declared a Hindu sovereign nation by the self-styled Godman and even has a cabinet along with a Prime Minister. A public announcement has even called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of ‘greatest Hindu nation’, Kailaasa.

The website says Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. There are 10 departments in the government of Kailaasa including one ‘responsible for the Office’. of His Divine Holiness Bhagwan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, the government's international relations, and the Office of Digital Engagement & Social Media. Other departments include home affairs, defense, commerce, and education.

