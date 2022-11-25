Fresh Appointments Made By Government Of India In The Prime Minister's Office

In a recent notice issued by the Government of India, some appointments have been made in the Prime Minister's Office under various posts.

Various fresh appointments in the Prime Minister's Office:

Dr. Deepak Mittal, IFS (1998) has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO. There has been an extension in the tenure of Shri Rudra Gaurav Shresth, IFS (1999), Joint Secretary, PMO for a period of two months beyond February 9, 2023, or until three weeks after joining of Dr. Deepak Mittal as the Officer on Special Duty.

Dr. Vipin Kumar, IFS (2013) is appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office for a tenure of three years. Also, Ms. Nidhi Tewari, IFS (2014) has been named as Under Secretary in the PMO for a tenure of three years.

Rozgar Mela for new appointments in Govt of India in various departments

Apart from these fresh appointments at the Prime Minister's Office, a lot of new recruitments are also taking place in various ministries and departments, under the Rozgar Mela initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This week, he distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the newly onboarded recruits under the Rozgar Mela. It is one of the most important initiatives by PM Modi to fulfill his promise of employment generation in the country.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Roz Mela said, "India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the face of global economic crisis. An average of about 15-16 lakh jobs are being generated by the central government every month." As per the information provided by Prime Minister's Office, the new recruits who are selected from across the country will be joining 38 ministries and departments of the Government of India.