Fresh Clash In Bengal; Cops Crackdown On BJP Cadre After Worker Bullet Roy Brandishes Arms

In the latest incidence of violence ahead of West Bengal Polls, BJP workers were lathi-charged near the Khardah Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday evening. This incident occurred when the police from Khardah Police Station arrested a BJP activist, Bullet Roy, for allegedly brandishing firearms to storm the police station. The saffron party claimed that at least 40 members including several women workers have been injured during this lathi-charge.

Bengal Polls: BJP workers lathi-charged

Speaking about the violence which erupted between the police and party workers, BJP alleged that there is a nexus between West Bengal Police and Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said that several party workers have been injured for carrying out a "peaceful demonstration" and were rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, Panihati's TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh claimed that the police had to resort to lathi-charge as the opposition party workers tried to snatch the firearms of the policemen. The saffron party is trying to disrupt peace in the Panihati-Khardah belt. she added.

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

