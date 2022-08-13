Fresh COVID-19 Cases Continue To Dip In TN

Fresh cases of coronavirus cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu as the State added 775 infections, pushing the overall tally to 35,58,029 till date, said the Health Department on Saturday.

There were no new fatalities and the toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a bulletin said here.

As many as 1,067 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,12,316 and leaving 7,680 active infections.

Chennai saw most of the new cases with 147 infections followed by Coimbatore 94. The remaining were spread across other districts. Ramanathapuram recorded zero cases.

Fourteen of the 38 districts added new cases in single digit each.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,901 active infections and 7,85,646 cases overall.

A total of 25,948 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,85,01,756 so far, the bulletin said.