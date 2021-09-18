Fresh COVID-19 Cases Outnumber Recoveries In Nagaland After 9 Days

Fresh COVID-19 cases outnumbered single-day recoveries in Nagaland after nine consecutive days as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, while 37 people were cured of the disease on Saturday.

The new cases pushed the northeastern state's COVID-19 tally to 30,840, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.

Tuensang district registered the highest number of new cases at 21, followed by Dimapur (20) and Kohima (12), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was recorded in Dimapur.

The state now has 491 active cases, while 28,752 people have been cured of the disease, and 944 patients have migrated to other states so far. The recovery rate slightly dipped to 93.22 per cent from 93.29 per cent on the previous day.

Nagaland has tested over 3.56 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, and inoculated over 6.76 lakh people, of whom 2.91 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

