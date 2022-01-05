Fresh COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kerala: 4,801 Infections, 258 Deaths

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a further rise on Wednesday with the State reporting 4,801 new infections which raised the caseload to 52,54,290.

The southern State had reported 3,640 cases on Tuesday.

The State also recorded 258 deaths which increased the total fatalities to 48,895 till date, an official press release said.

Of the 258 deaths, 29 were recorded over the last few days and 229 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 1,813 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,90,913 and the active cases reached 22,910, the release said.

As many as 71,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam logged the highest with 1,081 fresh cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (852) and Kozhikode (467).

Of the new cases, 36 were health workers, 76 from outside the State and 4,458 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 231.

There are currently 1,04,353 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,02,007 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,356 in hospitals, the release said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)