Fresh cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rainfall over east India from Sep 18-19

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17 and bring heavy rainfall over eastern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD said north and central India are likely to witness intense rainfall activity till Thursday.

"A cyclonic circulation (is) likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha-West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days," the IMD said. "Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on September 18-19," it added.

Earlier this week, a deep depression brought heavy rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD added that intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Gujarat till September 16 and decrease thereafter.

It added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) during September 15-17. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh on September 15, over Haryana on September 16, over west Rajasthan on September 17-18. Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on September 16.