Fresh Inquiry Against Param Bir Singh Launched By Maharashtra ACB; Ex-CP Still Untraceable

The Maharashtra government has given permission to the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to open up a fresh inquiry against Param Bir Singh, the former police commissioner of Mumbai, over corruption charges. The latest inquiry against the ex-Mumbai top cop is on the complaint of police inspector BR Ghadge. An FIR was registered against Param Bir in April for alleged destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

In his complaint, Ghadge had alleged that Param Bir took money, between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, for posting officers. He also alleged that former Mumbai CP took gold from DCPs and senior inspectors as a "Diwali gift." As the ACB has received permission to conduct a probe from the state government, the agency can now call witnesses, suspects and issue a lookout notice.

ACB is also investigating a separate inquiry against a former Mumbai Police chief on a complaint submitted by police inspector Anup Dange. In his complaint, Dange accused Singh of suspending him for filing an FIR against an influential accused in 2019. He alleged that in 2020, Param Bir Singh had asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh to avoid any action against him.

"Failing to pay the amount, Dange was suspended from the force. He was contacted again by the CP’s relative, demanding 2 crores for reinstatement which was later reduced to 1 crore,” Dange had said in a letter.

The whereabouts of Param Bir Singh, who now holds the position of Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, remains unknown as he has not reported to work taking multiple consecutive medical leaves. There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

Param Bir levels extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have witnessed an extraordinary falling out since the arrest sacked Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases. Complaints were registered against Param Bir after he levelled extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir, who was removed as Mumbai CP in the Vazegate aftermath, took exception to Deshmukh's remarks that he was being transferred for serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. In response, he alleged that ex-Home Minister had asked Sachin Vaze, then-Assistant Police Inspector, to extort Rs 100 crores from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The NCP leader, however, refuted the claim.

On March 30, a one-man high-level inquiry was constituted by the Maharashtra government to investigate 'extortion' charges levelled against Deshmukh. The panel comprising Bombay High Court Judge (retired) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in six months. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the inquiry committee's appointment an 'eyewash".

Later, Deshmukh claimed that he resigned as the Home Minister on moral grounds. The former Maharashtra Minister is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) & CBI while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 10,000-page charge sheet against Vaze for his alleged role in Mansukh Hiren's murder and the UAPA. Param Bir, who has multiple FIRs lodged against him, hasn't been seen in public for months.