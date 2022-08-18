Fresh Lashkar Provocation In J&K; Terror Outfit Issues Threat To Non-locals, Businessmen

Two days after a Kashmir Pandit was brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, in another provocation, the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has issued fresh warnings, threatening non-locals and businessmen in the valley. Making the threat, the terrorist organisation referred to the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and warned that more attacks will be carried out in J&K.

Two Kashmiri Pandit brothers, Sunil Kumar and Pintu Kumar were shot at by terrorists in the Chotigam village of Shopian on Tuesday. While Sunil died on the spot due to injuries, Pintu sustained bullet injuries. Prior to this, two labourers from Bihar were also targeted by terrorists in separate incidents in Bandipora and Pulwama respectively.

It is pertinent to note that over 20 people including non-locals have been killed in targeted attacks this year.

Notably, the L2T threat comes at a time when the Election Commission has announced allowing voting rights to all non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming elections next year.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar, while speaking to the media, announced that all non-locals in the Union Territory including employees, students, labourers, or anyone from outside who is living in the valley will be eligible to vote in the upcoming J&K elections.

Notably, the Election Commission's move, which has been welcomed by the BJP-ruled Centre, is facing sharp criticism from the opposition, including local parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Image: PTI/Representative)