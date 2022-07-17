Fresh Mid-air Scare For IndiGo, Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To 'technical Defect'

An IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport. The airline is now planning to send another aircraft to Karachi for the safe movement of the passengers. Notably, this is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. Earlier, SpiceJet SG-11 from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to the Karachi Airport after developing a 'technical fault'.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.

Second such incident in 2 weeks

On July 15, a Gujarat-bound Indigo flight was diverted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure due to a technical snag in the aircraft. According to a statement issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight which took off from Delhi on Thursday evening had to be diverted to Jaipur late at night after certain vibrations were reported in the engines for a fraction of a second. While the passengers are all safe, a probe has been ordered by the DGCA in the matter.

This comes at a time when another Indian airline SpiceJet continues to remain under the radar of the DGCA after multiple incidents of technical malfunctions. The DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to Spicejet over the purported degradation of safety margins in its flights and has asked why action should not be taken against the carrier given the several problematic incidents in the last 18 days. SpiceJet has committed to responding within the specified time period and ensuring a safe operation for passengers and crew.