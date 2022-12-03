Fresh Plea Filed In SC On Forced Religious Conversion; 'Women, Children Are Main Targets'

Hindu seer Swami Jeetendranand Saraswatee filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the matter related to forced religious conversion. Describing himself as the general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti and an environmental activist, he contended that forced conversion would 'destroy' Hindu civilization. He urged the SC to declare that fraudulent conversion violates Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution and direct the Centre to take stringent steps to control forced conversion.

The plea read, "It is submitted that women and children are the main targets of missionaries and other groups for religious conversion but the Central government has not taken appropriate steps to control religious conversion. The situation is alarming as many individuals and organizations are carrying out mass conversion of socially, economically, underprivileged and downtrodden people of the country by using force, allurement and fraudulent means. It is submitted that religious conversion directly affects the right to life, liberty and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India."

SC seeks detailed affidavit

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay moved the SC earlier seeking stringent measures from the Centre to control religious conversion by intimidation, threats and monetary benefits. Moreover, he urged the apex court to ask the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as draft a bill in this regard. Later, he filed an application for direction to the Union Home Ministry to examine the root causes and effects of religious conversion. He also sought a review of rules for foreign-funded NGOs alleging their role in forced religious conversion.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the apex court that it will take appropriate steps to stop forced religious conversions in the country. Acknowledging the examples of conversion highlighted by Upadhyay, it affirmed that the right of freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. It also pointed out that Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have legislation in place on forced conversion as law and order is a state subject.

While hearing the matter on November 28, an SC bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit on the issue after ascertaining information from states. Maintaining that there cannot be any forced conversion, it observed, “You file a detailed affidavit after obtaining the necessary information from the concerned States". Thereafter, the SC adjourned the hearing till December 5.