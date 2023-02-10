Fresh Snow In Higher Reaches, Intermittent Light Rains Lash Mid And Low Hills

Higher reaches in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while widespread light rains lashed the mid and low hills of Himachal Pradesh. According to the meteorological (MeT) department, Kothi received 35 cm of snow followed by Gondhla 25 cm, Keylong 23 cm, Kukumseri 21.5 cm, Hansa 10 cm, Kalpa 7 cm, Khadrala 3 cm and Pooh and Shilaroo 2 cm each, blocking 50 more roads in the state. The number of roads closed due to snow increased from 132 on Thursday evening to 180 on Friday including four national highways. A maximum of 137 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Lahaul and Spiti, 30 in Kinnaur, six in Chamba, two each in Kangra and Kullu and one in Shimla.

About 470 transformers and 10 water schemes were disrupted in the state as per the state emergency operation centre. The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has advised the tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel in case of snowfall and informed that Manali - Leh National Highway (NH-03), Darcha - Shinkula road, Pangi- Killar state highway (SH-26), Kaza road (NH-505), Graphu to Kaza road and Sumdo to Losar road are closed for all types of vehicles. Intermittent widespread rains lashed mid and low hills and Manali was wettest with 38 mm of rainfall, Seobagh 15 mm, Chamba 11 mm, Bhuntar 10.5 mm, Sarahan 7 mm, Reckong Peo 5.5 mm while Dharamshala, Shimla, Palampur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kufri received 1 to 4 mm of rains The local MeT station has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in lower and mid-hills and plains on Friday. Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of the state as the sky remained overcast and strong velocity icy winds lashed the region.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)