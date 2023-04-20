Fresh Snowfall In Badrinath-Kedarnath Hampers Preparations For Char Dham Yatra

The peaks around Badrinath and Kedarnath received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the lower areas were lashed by intermittent rain hampering preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, officials said.

Snowfall, rain, and icy winds caused the temperatures to plummet in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts where Badrinath and Kedarnath are situated.

Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath and adjoining areas led to the clogging of the trek route to the Himalayan temple which is scheduled to be opened for devotees on April 25.

Badrinath is scheduled to be reopened for pilgrims on April 27 while Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will be opened on April 22.

With the Char Dham yatra beginning soon, the fresh accumulation of snow en route to the temples is causing concern among officials.

The trek route to the famous temple has once again become covered with fresh snow near Bhairav glacier, Disaster Management Authority official Surendra Singh Rawat said.

Inclement weather is hampering efforts by labourers to clear the snow from the route for the convenience of pilgrims, he said.

However, snow clearing exercise will be resumed as soon as the snowfall stops, he said.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh's scheduled visit to Chamoli district on Thursday was also cancelled due to bad weather, the district administration informed.

He was scheduled to participate in a function being held at an intermediate college in the remote Nainisain area of Chamoli district.