Fresh spell of rain likely in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Many parts of Rajasthan received light rains even as the minimum temperature rose in the state, the weather office said on Wednesday.

Churu recorded 7.2 mm rainfall followed by Bikaner 6.4 mm, Fatehpur 6 mm, Sikar 5 mm and Pilani 1.9 mm.

Rain was also recorded in Alwar, Ajmer, Banasthali and Phalodi.

According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of a Western Disturbance will remain in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions where there is a possibility of another spell of light rain.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Anta.

The minimum temperature settled at over 10 degrees at most places.

The day temperature has started rising in the state with Fatehpur recording a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius.PTI AG DV DV

