Fresh Violence In Manipur: Firing Incident In Churachandpur, Miscreants Set School Ablaze

In a disturbing incident, Manipur's Churachandpur district witnessed fresh violence on Saturday night, leaving residents in fear and chaos. According to sources, unidentified miscreants were behind the incident, during which a school was set ablaze in Torbung Village, further exacerbating the already tense situation in the region.

The shocking video capturing the aftermath of the violence has surfaced, revealing the gravity of the situation. In the darkness of the night, two loud sounds, reminiscent of gunshots, can be heard echoing through the village. Flames engulf the school building, further adding to the tension and uncertainty in the area.

Notably, on Saturday, demonstrations took place in Churachandpur to denounce the Kangpokpi incident wherein two women were brutally paraded naked by an armed mob of men, a video of which drew nationwide condemnation. The protestors also called for a distinct administrative setup for the Kuki regions.

It is pertinent to note that Manipur's Chief Minister, Biren Singh, had recently spoken to Republic, expressing optimism about the improving law and order situation in the northeastern state. However, he acknowledged that Churachandpur continues to face challenges due to ongoing demonstrations.

Manipur CM speaks to Republic

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed the critical law and order situation prevailing in the state, which has been marred by ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3. Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his belief that there have been noticeable improvements in the law and order situation in Manipur, particularly in the capital city, Imphal, where conditions are gradually returning to normal.

However, CM Biren Singh acknowledged that certain challenges persist in Churachandpur due to ongoing demonstrations, making it a focal point for attention and action. The government has been closely monitoring the situation in the region to ensure stability and security for the residents.

One notable response by the government to address the violence was the shutdown of internet services across Manipur since the outbreak of violence in May. However, CM Biren Singh revealed that the government is now contemplating the reinstatement of internet services in the state. He assured that he is carefully assessing the evolving situation before arriving at a final decision. "We are considering restoring internet in the state. I am closely evaluating the progress in the overall situation," he asserted