Friday Prayers Held At Jamia Masjid In Srinagar; First Congregation Since Lockdown

On August 21, Friday prayers were held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, the first congregation after five months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 600-year-old mosque was opened the first time for routine prayers on Wednesday, however, today was the first congregational prayers held at the grand mosque located in the congested Nowhatta area of the old city. From August 16, the UT government ordered the reopening of religious places across Jammu and Kashmir while asking the devotees to follow proper standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Social distancing norms maintained

For the convenience of those coming for prayers, the Jamia Masjid administration had put in place all the SOPs and other precautionary measures including providing free masks and keeping the sanitizers inside the grand mosque and putting up posters guidelines to be followed. Till August 20 (evening), the total number of Coronavirus infected people has gone up to 30,717 with 683 fresh positive cases registered on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said that out of Friday’s 683 cases, 569 are from Kashmir and 114 from the Jammu division.

Hundreds of men and women offered the congregational Friday prayers while maintaining social distancing norms. As the call for prayers (Azaan) blared on loudspeakers, worshippers rushed towards Jamia Mosque to offer the prayers. Emotional scenes were also witnessed as people entered the mosque.

“We feel very good after praying here. The mosque was closed for almost five months now. I can’t explain the feeling after praying here today,” said a local.

(Image credits: PTI)