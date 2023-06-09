'Friends Of The North East' Assam Rifles Brings Essential Medical Care For Manipur Locals

Assam Rifles has responded to the urgent medical emergency in Manipur by mobilising all its medical resources. The month-long violence has severely crippled the state's medical infrastructure and strained government resources, leaving the population without adequate medical facilities.

Assam Rifles provide medical assistance to 7,236 individuals in Manipur

Assam rifles provided immediate medical assistance to 7,236 people, including 1835 children.(Image: Republic)

On June 1, the Assam Rifles (AR) initiated efforts to provide necessary medical assistance to the people of Manipur. Since then, a total of 7,236 individuals, including 1,801 males, 3,604 females, and 1,835 children, have received medical care for both major and minor injuries. The AR units, consisting of doctors, specialists, and nursing assistants, are well-equipped with stocked medicines and other necessary equipment. The nation's paramilitary force has made every effort to ensure the timely delivery of essential aid to the masses, leaving no stone unturned.

They are transporting medicines by road and helicopter, even reaching remote parts of the state. All these have been made possible because of the security provided to them by the soldiers of the Assam Rifles.

Mobilisation of all available medical resources to areas affected by Manipur violence

Assam Rifles urges every individual in need of medical attention to avail it.(Image: @Spearcorps/twitter)

Medical camps had already been conducted in several locations, including Kangpokpi, Saikul, Moreh, Dolaithabi, Pukhao Terapur, Tamenglong, Kadamtala, Sehlon, Noney, Ccpur, Joupi, Chassad, Shangshak, Somsai, Tengnoupal, Khuga, Phundrei, Sajik Tampak, and Keithelmanbi. Similar efforts are planned for other places. In continuation of their efforts to address medical needs for all communities across the state, Assam Rifles had organised another medical camp on June 6 for Pukhao Tera Pur Village, Saikul, and nearby relief camps. A total of 471 individuals, including 167 children, received medical care.

The locals expressed gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for their timely and noble initiative during these distressing times. Following a 'severe law and order situation’ and violence in Kangpokpi district, the residents were deprived of medical care for over three weeks. An official statement mentioned that the locals had been in desperate need of necessary medical care and relief. The mega medical camp organised by the Assam Rifles helped approximately 2,300 locals.

Friends of the North East

Medical Camp held by Assam Rifles in Pukhao Terapur Vill,Saikul (Image: @Spearcorps/twitter)

Assam Rifles has exemplified its commitment as "Friends of the North East" by promptly responding to the urgent medical emergency in Manipur and mobilising all available resources. Their efforts have provided vital medical care to thousands of individuals, addressing the severe strain on the state's medical infrastructure. Assam Rifles calls for everyone to avail themselves of the assistance provided by this dedicated force.

(Inputs from ANI)