Friendship Between India & Japan Is One Of 'most Natural Ties In The Region', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 15 said that, Japan is one of India's most trusted allies today, and that the connection between the two countries is one of the region's most natural ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at the inauguration of the Rudraksh conference centre in Varanasi, which was built with Japanese support, "Be it a strategic area or an economic area, Japan is one of the most trusted friends of India today. Our friendship is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region."

Bilateral relations between India and Japan

PM stated, "India and Japan are of the view that development should be omnipresent. This development should be all-around, should be for all, and should be all-encompassing."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking on the occasion said, "In 2018, with the help of Japan, the foundation stone of Rudraksh convention centre was laid. Kashi is a very important centre for spirituality, literature, music."

PM Modi added that a lot of effort has been done in the previous 6-7 years to develop the region's arts and crafts, and that as a result, Banarasi silk and Banarasi craft are regaining their identity. PM Modi said that in Kashi, a stream of progress is flowing and that the city's ancient glory currently exists in its modern form. "It never stops or gets tired. During COVID-19, when the country stopped, Kashi stayed balanced and disciplined, but the flow of development continued," he added.

Rudraksh Convention Centre

The two-story structure, which sits on 2.87 hectares of land in the posh Sigra neighbourhood, can accommodate around 1,200 people. The idea, according to officials, is to allow people to interact socially and culturally at the international convention centre. They argue that growth in the city's tourist industry will boost the city's competitiveness. International conferences, exhibitions, concerts, and other events can all be held here. Inside the exhibition, they added, there are murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture, and music.

The conference centre, which was built with the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, can be divided into smaller portions as needed. The facility is built in an ecologically friendly manner and has enough security and safety features. It features three entrances: the main entrance, a service entrance, and a separate VIP entrance, making it ideal for a wide range of international events. According to officials, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a variety of development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

Picture Credit: @NarendraModi/Twitter/AP