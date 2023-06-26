Last Updated:

Friendship Between India And US Is A Force For Global Good, Says PM Modi

The prime minister had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters.

Press Trust Of India
Friendship between India and US is a force for global good: PM Modi. (Credit:ANI)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.

Modi's remarks came in response to a tweet by US President Joe Biden in which he said that the friendship between the US and India is among the most consequential in the world.

"The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever," Biden tweeted sharing a video montage from Prime Minister Modi's recently concluded state visit to the US.

Tagging Biden's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, "I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable." "The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," Modi said.

The prime minister had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi's address to the US Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade. 

