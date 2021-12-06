Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on Monday and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will be meeting for the first time since 2019. Apart from the massive geopolitical significance, the meeting will also see both sides signing several inter-governmental pacts pertaining to key sectors like trade and defence. PM Modi and Russian President Putin last met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions in the Indo-Pacific region are at an all-time high. In addition, this also takes place amid growing tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis. In addition, the bilateral between Putin and Modi will be held in the backdrop of growing military ties between Russia and China.

Modi-Putin meet: The agenda

The 21st annual Russia-India summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. Modi and Putin are expected to sign agreements in trade and investment, cooperation in energy, culture, military partnership and research in space technology. According to sources, both sides will be inking ten bilateral agreements. Both countries already have strong ties when it comes to defence. The meeting is expected to further bolster these ties.

Both countries had already signed a deal for five S-400 missile system regiments worth USD 5.43 billion in October 2018. The first regiment of the S-400 missile system is expected to delivered to India by the end of 2021.

Moreover, ahead of Putin's visit the Centre had also given a nod Rs 5,000 crore deal to manufacture over 5,00,000 AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles by an Indo-Russian joint venture at a manufacturing facility in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Modi and Putin, foreign and defence ministers of both countries will also hold their respective 2+2 dialogue. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already arrived in India on Sunday evening.

"The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said earlier.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in its statement has informed that India's External Affair Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu. Both sides will discuss issues pertaining to Asia-Pacific region, Central Asia, settlement in Afghanistan and Syria as well as interaction on the platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. In addition, it also mentions that talks surrounding Russia-India-China will also be held along with issues of strategic stability.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu has arrived and is expected to be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. With regards to defence, the presentation of the S-400 missile system is also expected to take place. Moreover, other things among the meeting agenda include discussions peratining to science and technology and COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting also assumes significance amid growing extremism and threats by terrorist groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Therefore, the meeting will also focus on terrorism. According to sources, a deal on the Akula Class Submarine is also likely on the cards.