From 5G To Health, PM Modi's Promises From Red Fort As India Marks 75 Yrs Of Independence

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 76th Independence Day address, stated that this 'Amrit Kaal' has brought a golden opportunity for the country to "fulfill the dreams and goals of an aspirational society" and that every Indian is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India.

In his speech from the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi further made several promises and highlighted the 75-year-journey of the country, asserting that the nation has reached this place today with the efforts of every citizen.

5G Network coming soon in India

PM Modi informed that India is stepping towards the phase of 5G and that the wait to become a 5G network country was going to end. He said that the government will be providing the facility of optical fibre in every village of India: "The dream of Digital India will cover the villages and rural areas of the country."

"I am happy that today nearly 4 lakh service centres in India are developing in the rural areas. The youth of the country, including young girls and boys are running those centres. It is a moment of pride for each one of us that around 4 lakh digital entrepreneurs today are working to provide facilities to the people living in the villages," the Prime Minister added while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

Speaking on the development of Digital India, PM Modi said that the Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks, and optical fibre network show strength in three sectors including education, health facility and change in common man's lives.

Solution To Global Warming, Other Environmental Issues

PM Modi said that India has a solution to the problem of global warming and other environmental issues confronting the world today. "India attracts the attention of the world when we talk about lifestyle for the environment. We know how to live in sync with nature. We love nature. The environmental problems confronting the world today… We have a way to resolve the problem of global warming. Our ancestors have shown it to us," he said.

Natural, chemical-free farming to strengthen India's self-reliance

PM Modi said that at present, natural farming is one of the roads to self-reliance. "The factories of nano-fertilizer have come as a hope in the country. But natural farming and chemical-free farming will strengthen self-reliance. There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs. From the space sector to drone manufacturing to natural farming, India is progressing rapidly in every sector".

Health Infrastructure

PM Modi talked about the medical colleges and modernisation of the health infrastructure in the coming 25 years. Realising Swachch Bharat's 100% ODF mission and open-defecation-free India, the leader averred that the revolution in the education and health sector will come from the digital world. He also pledged to bring the gender gap in primary education.

PM Modi also stressed on the need for innovation with the tagline 'Jai jawan, jai kisan, jai vigyan, jai anusandhan.'

PM Modi's Panch Prans