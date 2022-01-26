'For him, his profession always stood first," said Captain Riya Nehra, fondly remembering her late husband Captain Somesh Shrivastava. A young officer commissioned in the 15 Engineer Regiment, Captain Somesh was martyred in a snow clearance operation on March 4, 2001.

In his short lifespan, Capt Somesh touched the lives of people around him and gave his utmost to his ‘first love’ - the Indian Army. His wife narrated his story during the exclusive conversation with Republic.

"Captain Somesh Shrivastava was commissioned in the 15 Engineer Regiment. As part of the regiment, he had served in the northeast, in Jammu & Kashmir. He had been a part of the Kargil war, where we had opened alternate access of the Manali - Leh highway to make the civil amenities available to the troops during the war," said Captain Riya Nehra.

She added, "He was deputed in the Border Road Organization at the time of his martyrdom and he was asked to open the Leh-Manali access and he was supervising no clearance operation. This was where his vehicle met with an accident."

From a Veer Naari to an Army Officer herself - Captain Riya's story

Recalling how shattered she was after Captain Somesh's martyrdom, Captain Riya said, "However, there was calling from within, a calling to continue with the same effort my husband had made during the brief service in the army. It was difficult but for me, I had my parents, my father-in-law.

They were completely behind me and with their support, I was able to work hard, give myself the training I needed to get in the army. With that, I cleared the SSB, cleared the medicals and when the shortlisting was done I was there at Ooty."

Captain Riya underlined during the exclusive conservation that now, when she sees women follow their husbands' footsteps and choose the army as a career, she feels very proud. "There are many..." she said.