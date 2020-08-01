Latest News: From Amar Singh's Demise To Ashok Gehlot's Hint Of Truce; Top Stories

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Passes Away

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been ailing at a hospital in Singapore for the past six months. The former SP leader and once-close confidante of Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013. He was 64.

Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Was Hurt By Blind Items

Numerous celebrities like Kangana Ranaut had voiced their strong views on the ’attack’ on Sushant Singh Rajput in the wake of his death. Apart from some of them allegedly boycotting him, an aspect that made headlines was about the numerous blind items written on the late star, with even one who allegedly wrote it, being questioned by the Mumbai Police. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, revealed that these kind of stories used to deeply impact the Chhichhore actor.

Visakhapatnam Crane Mishap: Probes Ordered

After 11 people were killed when a massive 70-tonne jetty crane collapsed during a load test in the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the government has ordered a probe into the incident. This is said to be the first such tragedy in its 75-year history. The victims were crushed to death on the spot when they came under the massive iron structure that crashed on the ground with a loud thud after its cabin and base snapped during a trial run.

Ashok Gehlot Hints At A Truce With Pilot

Hinting at a breakthrough between Congress and miffed former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot said that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same, while talking to reporters in Jaisalmer. He also commented that Rajasthan BJP leaders were attempting to compete with ex-CM Vasundhara Raje.

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says 'people Die Every Day'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked people to “face” the novel coronavirus, saying “people die every day” and nearly everyone will eventually catch the disease. Bolsonaro had tested positive for COVID-19 and spent three weeks in isolation in the presidential palace after repeatedly downplaying the seriousness of the deadly infection.

