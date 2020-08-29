Latest News: From Amit Shah's Recovery To BCCI's Remark On COVID Ahead Of IPL; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening -

Home Minister Amit Shah Recovers After Post-COVID Care At AIIMS

Briefing on Home Minister Amit Shah's health, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Saturday released a statement confirmed that Shah has recovered after being admitted in the hospital on 18 August for 'post-COVID' care. The hospital also stated that he is likely to be discharged in a short time. Shah had tested Coronavirus positive on August 2. On 18 August, AIIMS informed that Shah had been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days.

Sushant's Former PA Counters Rhea's Claims

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant has dismissed Rhea Chakraborty’s claims about the late actor. He stated that SSR had never taken drugs during the time he was working with SSR. He also denied that the Sushant had a rift with the family. In an interview with Republic TV, Sushant’s former assistant Shabir Ahmed said, “Whatever I heard about drugs is from the news in the last 3-4 days. Nothing of that sort like giving him drugs or medicines happened when I was there. He had no problem, and there was no bad scene for him.

BCCI Issues Statement As COVID Hits IPL 2020

With just three weeks remaining for the IPL 2020 to begin and the Coronavirus has already jolted a big blow to the T20 tournament which had to be moved to the UAE due to the pandemice. The BCCI on Saturday, confirmed that 13 personnel have been infected with the virus including two players. The BCCI has also informed that a total of 1988 RT-PCR Tests have been conducted between August 20-28 and that all affected personnel and their close contacts are 'asymptomatic' and have been isolated.

Congress Writes To Mark Zuckerberg

Claiming that WhatsApp has been allowed by Mark Zuckerberg's India Team to be 'appropriated for heat speech,' the Congress wrote its second letter to the Facebook CEO within a fortnight. Citing a report by Time Magazine, the Congress General Secretary wrote to Zuckerberg highlighting that there is evidence of biases and a quid-pro-quo relationship of Facebook India with the ruling BJP. The Opposition party had previously written to the tech-giant after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report alleged that Facebook India had favoured the BJP in regards of the social media giant's 'anti-hate speech' rules.

Kangana Ranaut Alleges, 'Politicians & Cops Are Drug Mafia's Friends In Bollywood'

Amid the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the Bollywood-drug nexus. Revealing details about where the drugs come from at the parties hosted by big celebrities, Kangana claimed, "It is not a big deal as it is available everywhere.'

"Having drugs on you is not a big deal, you get them everywhere. I am talking about the biggest superstars, who surround themselves with hoteliers, club owners and they get them what is needed — whether its strippers or anything exotic — everything can be arranged for them," Kangana claimed.

