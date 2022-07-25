Droupadi Murmu created history on Monday by becoming the first tribal woman to take oath as the President of India in the Central Hall of Parliament. She arrived at the Parliament along with her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremonial procession and was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramana in the presence of several dignitaries including PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, MPs, Supreme Court judges and others. In her inaugural address, she touched on a number of issues ranging from her humble origins to her vision for the country.

Highlights of President Droupadi Murmu's inaugural address:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

"We are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. After a few years, India will complete 75 years of Independence. It is a coincidence that my political career started when India was marking 50 years of Independence. And I have got this new responsibility in the 75th year of Independence. In this historic period when India is committed to fulfill the vision of the next 25 years, it is my fortune to take up this responsibility."

"I am the first President of India who was born in Independent India. We will have to work at a fast pace to fulfill the expectations of our freedom fighters in the Amrit Kaal. In these 25 years, we will realise Amrit Kaal on two fronts. Everyone's efforts and everyone's responsibility."

Humble origin

"I began my journey from a small village in Odisha. Coming from my background, obtaining primary education was also a dream for me. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained firm and I was the first girl in my village to attend college. I am from the tribal community. I got the opportunity to become a ward councillor to the President of India. This is the greatness of Indian democracy. It is the strength of our democracy that a person born in a poor tribal family can reach India's highest constitutional post."

"Reaching the President's post is not my personal achievement. It is the achievement of every poor person in India. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and fulfill them too. It is a matter of great satisfaction to me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development, those poor, Dalits, downtrodden, backward and tribals are seeing their reflection in me."

Focus on women and youth

"This election of mine includes the blessings of the poor of the country and shows a glimpse of the dreams and potential of crores of women and daughters of the country. In this election of mine, the courage of today's youth of India to walk on new paths out of the old ruts is also included. Today I feel proud to lead such a progressive India. Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me."

"I have closely observed the enthusiasm and self-confidence of the youth of the country. All of us revered Atal ji used to say that when the youth of the country move forward, they not only make their own destiny but also make the fate of the country. Today we are seeing it come true. I want all our sisters and daughters to be empowered more and more and to increase their contribution in every field of the country."

Homage to freedom fighters

"Our freedom struggle was a continuous stream of those struggles and sacrifices which had cherished so many ideals and possibilities for independent India. Pujya Bapu showed us the way to establish the cultural ideals of India through Swaraj, Swadeshi, cleanliness and Satyagraha. Countless freedom fighters like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and Chandrashekhar Azad had taught us to keep the self-respect of the nation paramount."

"Many brave women like Rani Lakshmibai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Gaidinliu, and Rani Chennamma had given new heights to the role of women power in nation defense and nation building. From the Santhal revolution, and Paika revolution to the Kol revolution and Bhil revolution, the tribal contribution to the freedom struggle was further strengthened. We were inspired by the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aaba' Lord Birsa Munda ji for social upliftment and patriotism."

India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

"The kind of capability that India has shown in facing the global crisis of Corona pandemic has enhanced India's credibility all over the world. Just a few days ago, India has made a record of administering 200 crore doses of the corona vaccine. The restraint, courage and cooperation shown by the people of India in this entire battle is a symbol of our growing strength and sensitivity as a society."

G20

"In the coming months, India is going to assume the leadership of the G20 group. 20 big countries of the world will discuss global issues under the leadership of India. I have faith that the direction of the next few decades will be decided by the outcome and policies arising out of this deliberation."

Environment conservation

"I have been born in that tribal tradition which has carried on living in harmony with nature for thousands of years. I have realized the importance of forests and water bodies in my life. We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence."