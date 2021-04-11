From An Unplastered Hut To IIM Ranchi: How Ranjith Pursued His Dreams With Perseverance

Born in an unplastered hut in the lap of Panthur of Kasargode, Ranjith Ramachandran probably strived every day of his 28 years to reach where he is now- in the corridors of the Indian Institue of Management of Ranchi as an assistant professor.

His journey from the unplastered hut to the corridors of IIM is nothing short of a dream, and on Saturday, Ramachandran took to the job of narrating this dreamy story with the sole aim of inspiring youths who are striving every day just like he did to find success. "My success should inspire other people's success," he wrote in a Facebook post and then with a picture of the unplastered hut - the place where it all began, went on to narrate a story with the line - "An IIM assistant professor was born in this house."

Recalling his time in Higher Secondary, he wrote, "I had to provide for my family and that pushed me to find a job, and luckily I got one - the job of a nightguard at Panathur Exchange. I used to study during the day and work at night." Outlining that there was no one to tell him what to do, he said, "Living life was like swimming in a river."

Crediting St. Pius College for teaching him to speak and the Central University of Kerala for acquainting him with the world outside Kasargode, he said, "it all paved way for Indian Institute of Technology, Madras". Calling it a 'strange' world, he added how in a crowd, for the first time he felt alone.

Fluent in Malayalam, he asserted that he used to have 'fear' putting his feelings into words, and there were days that he felt he could not carry on, and subsequently, one day he decided to quit his PhD halfway but his master Dr Subhash stopped him. "He asked me to fight before failing, and that's where my stubbornness to win arose."

Outlining that his journey from the hut, which he described as heaven, to the assistant professor was a tale of his hardships and endurance of his parents, he once again urged the many living in small huts to strive and not let their dreams wither away. "Even you are surrounded by shaky four walls, aim for the sky, and one day there will be stories of dream come true and not of dream withering away," he added.

