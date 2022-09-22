From Bandaged Arm To The Lone TV In A Large Jail Hall, Arnab Tells Viewers Of His Arrest

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted its chargesheet in court in the TRP rigging case. According to a report by PTI, the ED's report revealed that it found "no evidence" that Republic bribed or influenced panel households to watch Republic TV or Republic Bharat channels. Since the mist has started to clear on the false case against Republic, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a live appearance on Facebook and called out the media houses that are now being scrutinised by ED who, 2 years ago, had been quick to report the allegations against Republic but are silent now.

Arnab recalls his time in jail during fake TRP case

Arnab recounted how his home had been stormed by dozens of heavily-armed police officers led by Sachin Vaze following which he was assaulted and forcibly taken to jail. Arnab also highlighted that Vaze, who had placed an explosive-laden Scorpio SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, had arrived in the very same vehicle to arrest him.

Watch Arnab's never-heard-before account of the witch-hunt against Republic and his time in jail in conversation with the icon @Anupampkher in a special glimpse at his new show 'Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain' pic.twitter.com/mBETr0lHaZ — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

"Do you (viewers) know, that before my arrest I met a big accident and there were stitches all over my left-hand thumb? And when I was taken to Taloja jail, I was told (by the officials) that they'll check what's beneath the bandage on my injured hand", Arnab said. "I asked them how can I remove the bandage, I have got stitches just three days ago". He revealed that he was still forced to remove the bandage and his hand was smeared in blood.

Arnab, however, said that he met a lot of Republic viewers inside the jail who voiced their support for him. "When I was in jail, the funny thing was, everybody in my large cell, and there were about a thousand people or so, everybody was watching Republic", he said.

Arnab reads the note that his jailmate gave him while he was incarcerated in Taloja. He is #Live on @republic's Facebook page.



Tune in to watch here:- https://t.co/Bm9jXqpUNJ pic.twitter.com/ZI1SiPQW3N — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

"So when the news of me getting bail and my court appearances came in, they would watch and the TV was very far away and they would relay the information to me. So I said to myself they can't take me away from the people even here in jail". Arnab also showed a brief note that was slipped to him by a fellow inmate, which he has now framed and hung in his office. "Beta, we are all praying for your release and also for your good health. I understand the pain you might be in this jail but we also know that truth will always remain the same. We have arranged a small prayer for you, if possible join us", the note read.