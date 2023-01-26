As India celebrates the 74th Independence Day on January 26, Republic TV spoke to Sharad Vivek Sagar, the first Indian to be elected as the president of the student government at Harvard graduate school of education, and talked about his journey from Bihar to the United States. Speaking at Republic’s #ProudToBeIndian programme, Sagar talked about his childhood dream and how he achieved it.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sharad Sagar elaborated on the difference between student politics in India and the United States, “The difference might be in how high decibel the things can get. Secondly, the COVID pandemic played an important role as the majority of the campaign was based on it. But in general, student issues are student issues.”

#ProudToBeIndian | Sharad Vivek Sagar, first Indian to be elected as president of the student government at Harvard graduate school of education #LIVE on Republic.



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/OkUiivdYx0 pic.twitter.com/Ppqpq2zqh0 — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

From Bihar to Harvard

“I was born in a small town of Bihar, Siladehi. I started regular school at the age of 12. We grew up with the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. We use to read a lot about his teachings and therefore, we grew up with the passion that we have to put it to use to make sure that India stands strong,” Sagar said while talking about his childhood days.

#ProudToBeIndian | I grew up in small towns in Bihar: Sharad Vivek Sagar, first Indian to be elected as president of the student government at Harvard graduate school of education.



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/wdQY1m6N8L pic.twitter.com/r3G8lPiS6Q — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

“I used to read about students who went to foreign universities securing scholarships in the newspapers and since then I have had the desire to get a full scholarship and study at the top university in the world. I wanted to represent India,” he added.

Elaborating on his dream to represent India on various platforms, Sagar said, “Following my passion and the great desire to represent my country, I represented India in six different countries by the time I passed grade 12.”