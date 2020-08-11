Latest News: From Drop In COVID CFR Rate To SC Reserving Order On Rhea's Plea; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

DAC Approves Procurement To The Tune Of Rs 8,722 Crores

In a major boost to India's defence arsenal, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which met on Tuesday, approved the acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 8,722.38 crores. Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC approved the procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The council also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK 203 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.

Supreme Court Reserves Order On Rhea's Plea

After hearing the arguments of all participants in the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court has directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty's counsel Shyam Divan informed the Supreme court that the government of Maharashtra had filed an affidavit through the Investigating Officer. Rhea's counsel told the Court that the IO said that 56 persons have had their statements recorded and that the investigation is going on in a free and fair manner.

Sachin Pilot Defends Expressing Dissent Within Congress

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt. Pilot's sudden departure to Delhi along with 18 other Congress legislators on July 11 had led to a political crisis in Rajasthan. According to him, addressing genuine governance issues was critical to avoid Congress' 2013 election debacle where the party bagged only 21 seats in the 200-member Assembly. Maintaining that no one should have a problem with constructive suggestions, Pilot contended that Congress can win the next polls only on fulfilling the demands of the people.

For The First Time, India's Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2%

In a big milestone, India's Coronavirus case fatality rate (CFR) fell below 2% for the time Tuesday, even as the death toll reached 45,257 after 871 patients succumbed to the highly contagious respiratory disease in the last 24 hours. In comparison, the global average fatality rate is around 3.7%.

The Union Health Ministry said the focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved, and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients, leading to a gradual fall in fatality rate.

Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies Due To Heart Attack

Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday passed away hours after he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. The 70-year old was being treated in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city after testing positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, tweeted on Tuesday.

