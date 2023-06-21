From Cancer To Life With Yoga: The Story Of Shelly Kour

In 2021, Shelly Kour, a yoga instructor from Jammu was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma - blood cancer. A couple of months later, she gave birth to a baby girl. For Shelly, it was like the sky is falling on her as she wasn’t able to wrap her head around how can she could be diagnosed with such a disease, despite being a regular yoga practitioner since childhood.

While receiving treatment, Shelly decided to get her life back with the help of yoga. She started practising yoga regularly, and that helped to eventually change her perspective towards life. Now, nearly three years have passed, and Shelly is doing better. Speaking to Republic, Shelly said the first thought in her mind when the diagnosis came was why she, a regular practitioner of yoga, would suffer such a disease. "But (I) was told that cancer has very little to do with lifestyle. We are prone to such diseases due to the environment we live in."

Battling disease and the psychological impact that comes with it, Shelly decided she would go back to her roots and yoga herself into good health. "After around six months of treatment, I was emotionally and mentally weak to a large extent and yoga came to me as a blessing. When I started this after cancer treatment, it was hard for me to perform yoga because I was in immense pain. But I used to practice yoga every single day. Soon, I started witnessing a change in myself. I was coming back to life."

Now, Shelly calls yoga a blessing, something that has helped her recover from the trauma of cancer. "You can't get back to life from such a disease just like that. You need a strong and positive mind," Shelly says. She said for years yoga was growing popular across the world and was being practiced more by foreigners. "But now, we have got the legacy back in India with International Yoga Day coming into being. Yoga is part of our culture and even a city like Jammu has many yoga teachers now."