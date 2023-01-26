From Cheetahs To Dancing Peacock: Biodiversity In Focus At Republic Day 2023 Tableaux

Shifting a bit from the traditional showcase of India's military prowess and cultural diversity at the Republic Day parade, this year witnessed a focus on the biodiversity of India in the stunning Republic Day tableaux.

From different states showcasing greenery in their Tableaux to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau themed 'Biodiversity Conservation', the 2023 Republic Day saw India’s recent efforts in conservation of its nature.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through its tableau depicted the country’s 2023 initiative to increase the production of millets. Notably, the year 2023 has also been declared as the International year of millets. In fact, the tableau of ICAR depicted the flourishing crops of jawar, bajra, Kukri and Sanwa.

CPWD’s tableau on ‘Biodiversity Conservation’

The CPWD tableau presented the theme of 'Biodiversity Conservation' making people aware about the protection and management of biodiversity to obtain resources for sustainable development. The theme of the CPWD tableau on Biodiversity attracted the main focus as it talked about the nature that we need to protect.

The front of the tableau showcased the Cheetah as a part of a project to revive the population of animals which became extinct in India during 1952. The tableau also depicted various living organisms which are either endangered or extinct.

The rear end of the tableau had the national bird, the dancing peacock, which plays an important role in regulating the ecosystem balance. The entire tableau was crafted with vibrant coloured natural flowers which reflect the eye pleasing experience of nature.

India’s recent efforts in conservation of biodiversity

In efforts to re-introduce the population of cheetahs in the country, the Indian government welcomed the Namibian cheetahs in the country in September last year. Notably, the cheetahs came back to India nearly 70 years after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

Apart from this, India also witnessed the rise in the Tiger population. According to the New IUCN Assessment, the tiger population has increased 40 per cent in the last seven years - from 3,200 in 2015 to 4,500 in 2022.

In fact, Assam also recorded zero poaching of endangered rhinos, which are known for their horns that fetch big money because of their supposed medicinal value, for the first time in nearly 45 years in 2022.