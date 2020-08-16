Latest News: From Chetan Chauhan's Death To Shaheen Bagh Activist Joining BJP; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Union IT Min Slams Rahul Gandhi Over FB-BJP Remark

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegation on Facebook and BJP, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday, pointed out to Congress' alleged involvement with Cambridge Analytica to 'weaponise data'. Terming Gandhi a 'loser who could not influence people in his own party', Prasad questioned Gandhi's gall to question BJP. Affirming that information and freedom of expression has been democratized today, Prasad asked Gandhi about his non-existent condemnation on the Delhi riots.

Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Passes Away

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, on Sunday, has passed away at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

Parliament's COVID Preparations For Monsoon Session To Be Completed By August Third Week

Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday, asked staff to ensure full -preparedness by August third week to conduct sessions, amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The steps include - four large display screens, 6 small screens in 4 galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from the chamber of the House. The last sitting of the Parliament before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the doors shut was held on March 23.

Suresh Raina Shares Statement On Retirement

A day after joining former India skipper MS Dhoni in retirement, Suresh Raina has released an official statement confirming the news. The number four batsman thanked his teammates, family, his fans and BCCI for the support he received during his international career. The UP-lad had made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005 and will continue to play for the Chennai Supre Kings in the IPL 2020.

"With a lot of mixed feelings I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement. From a very young age, I as a small boy had literally lived cricket on every street, gali and nukkad of my small town before making it to the Indian team. All I have known is cricket, all I have done is cricket & it runs through my veins," Raina wrote.

Shaheen Bagh Activist Shahzad Ali Joins BJP

In a major victory to BJP, Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joined the saffron party on Sunday in Delhi State BJP President Adesh Gupta & leader Shyam Jaju. Ali alleged that he had joined the saffron party to prove wrong those in the Muslim community who think 'BJP is our enemy'. He stated that he will sit together with his fellow community people and discuss their concerns over CAA.

